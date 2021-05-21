Report: Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum wants to join Bayern Munich

Gini Wijnaldum is almost certain to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and he will be a free agent in the summer.





Liverpool apparently have made several attempts to persuade him to stay, but it looks like his future lies away from Anfield.

La Liga giants, Barcelona, have been frequently linked with a move for the former Newcastle midfielder, with Ronald Koeman keen to get his signature.

Now, Bayern Munich have joined the race as well.

According to Sport 1 journalist, Florian Plettenberg, the German champions have got in touch with Wijnaldum who has been one of the most consistent players for the Reds this season.

❗️News #Wijnaldum: After his agent had done some self-promotion in #MeineBayernWoche 🎧 2 weeks ago, #FCBayern got in touch with his management. Talks should have been positive so far. A transfer seems to be possible because he's a free agent. GW wants to move to Munich. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 21, 2021

He claims that Bayern got in touch with the player’s management some two weeks ago, and talks have been positive so far.

Wijnaldum wants to join Bayern, and the transfer seems possible because he is a free agent.

SL View

The 30-year-old has played in all the Premier League games so far this season for the Reds, managing two goals.

He has been an integral part of the Reds squad that won the Champions League and the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

With Curtis Jones emerging into a key player, he is likely to replace Wijnaldum in the team in the long run.

Signing a midfielder could be a priority for the Reds this summer, as the Reds set to undergo a rebuilding process, following a disappointing campaign.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of the Champions League Final.