Report: Liverpool make opening bid for Everton target Diego Llorente

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have made an opening offer in the region of €25 million (£22 million) for Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente.
The Mirror reported yesterday that the Reds are showing interest in signing him as Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his defence in the summer.
However, it seems, they have made the first move and have submitted a £22 million offer for the two-capped Spain international.
The Reds have had one of the best defences in Europe this season with Virgil van Dijk proving to be a rock at the back. However, Klopp could be looking to add one more defender especially with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip being largely inconsistent and Joe Gomez struggling with injuries.
Llorente is a solid defender who is good at possession and possesses an impressive pace. Premier League rivals Everton are also reportedly interested in signing him, but it seems Liverpool are leading the race at the moment.