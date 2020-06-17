According to Read Liverpool, Liverpool are interested in signing West Ham United defender Jeremy Ngakia in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool have made contact regarding the youngster and have spoken to his representatives.





However, according to the report, the Reds have been told that the 19-year-old wants to move to a club this summer where he will play regular first-team football.

The Guardian has claimed that the youngster is considering an offer to join Watford on a free transfer this summer, although West Ham have offered him a new contract this week to convince him to stay beyond the end of the month when his current deal runs out.

Future decision

Ngakia seems to be a player in demand, and given his talent and quality, it is not hard to see why.

The full-back is very young and still developing as a footballer, and he has to make a decision on his future carefully.

There is no need to rush into making a decision right now, and perhaps the teenager should wait until the Premier League campaign ends before picking which club he would like to play for next.