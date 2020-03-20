Report: Liverpool join the race to sign Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool are looking to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window.
According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could leave the club in the summer transfer window. The Reds have set an asking price for the Croatian defender in the region of £18m, with Arsenal and Tottenham keen for his signature.
It seems Liverpool are now actively looking to find Lovren’s replacement and have earmarked French defender Dayot Upamecano as a potential option, reports Italian outlet Passione Inter,
The 21-year-old is an explosive defender at German side RB Leipzig, and he is undoubtedly one of the best young talents in world football at the moment.
Not only has he got great strength, pace and control, but his decision making also makes him a special talent. He has got a £50million release clause in his contract, and is reportedly chased by the likes of Spurs and Arsenal.
Upamecano has made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga and further six starts in the Champions League this season. In Bundesliga, he averages 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions. In the Champions League, he made 3.2 tackles and averaged 1.3 interceptions per game.
He has a contract at the German club till 2021, and is on Jurgen Klopp’s ‘notebook’. Given his age and talent, he would be a top signing for the club.
Joe Gomez has been superb this season along with Virgil van Dijk, while Joel Matip did well before he got injured. If Liverpool can add Upamecano to the side, they will not only have one of the best defensive set up in Europe but a strong platform for the future with young players (Trent Alexander Arnold and Gomez) who could represent the club for years to come.
Tottenham are also interested in signing him and they could provide strong competition in the transfer market if they secure Champions League football next season.