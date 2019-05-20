Report: Liverpool join the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

According to The Sun, Liverpool have joined the race to land Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.
The 25-year-old has just a year left on his current contract at Dean Court, and has now attracted every of the top-six side after ending the current campaign with 14 assists – one less than Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.
The Reds are looking to add more depth to the squad after missing out on the Premier League title by just a point, and manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be a huge fan of the speedster.
Fraser can be snapped up for £30million this summer, as the Cherries will likely cash in in order to prevent him from leaving for nothing next summer, but Liverpool are said to be keen on waiting till that time in order to land him for free.
The Scotland international bagged seven goals in 38 league games, and can be a quality cover for the Liverpool front three as he is able to play excellently well across the forward line.
The Anfield outfit could only challenge strongly in the Champions League and Premier League this term due to a lack in depth, and adding a player like Fraser will help boost the side going forward.
However, with many top clubs interested in his signature this summer, it remains to be seen if he will be keen to see out his Bournemouth contract just to join Liverpool for free next summer.
The former Aberdeen man might also not be interested in being a squad player at Anfield, and the prospects of starting regularly elsewhere will surely be more appealing.