Report: Liverpool interested in Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes

Liverpool are interested in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror.

It has been reported that Barnes has impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with ‘with his energy and forceful running’.





However, according to the report, the Premier League champions will know that they will find it hard to prise the 22-year-old midfielder away from home the Foxes this summer.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Barnes has made 24 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Leicester this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 22-year-old midfielder has also scored one goal in three FA Cup ties and has played thrice in the EFL Cup for Brendan Rodgers’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Barnes is a very good attacking midfielder who will improve and get better in the coming years, as he is only 22 years of age.

The chance to play for a massive club such as Liverpool and work with a world-class manager Brendan Rodgers would be appealing to the youngster as well.

However, if Leicester qualify for next season’s Champions League, then they may not be willing to sell such as a talented and important player.