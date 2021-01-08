Report: Liverpool interested in Leeds United target Rodrigo De Paul

According to The Sun, Liverpool have registered an interest in Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul as they look to further bolster their squad going forward.

The Argentina international has been on Leeds United’s radar since last summer, but his £40 million price tag put them off.





Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is in two minds as to whether to return with a bid for De Paul this month or wait until next summer.

The 26-year-old isn’t short of suitors and is also wanted by Inter Milan, and Leeds will have to move quickly to have a chance of landing him.

Liverpool have also made their interest known, and Bielsa’s side could be forced to accelerate their plans and try to buy the midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

Leeds turned their attention towards French midfielder Michael Cuisance after Udinese refused to lower their asking price for De Paul, but a move for the former Bayern Munich player fell through at the last minute after he failed his medicals at Elland Road.

He has since joined Marseille, and while Leeds eventually brought in Raphinha from Rennes, they still need to land a central midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether they will actually return for the Argentine this month, though.

De Paul has flagged up well on Liverpool’s meticulous scouting system given his huge quality, and he will no doubt help improve their midfield.

With Georginio Wijnaldum expected to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season, the Udinese star could be a perfect replacement.

De Paul has 28 goals in 158 games for the Serie A side since joining from Spanish outfit Valencia in 2016 and has played 21 times for Argentina.

While Inter and Juventus are interested in his services, it is understood he would be keen on moving to England, and that has left Udinese feeling that they can command a good fee for one of their most-prized assets.