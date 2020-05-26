Report: Liverpool in talks with Wolves over Adama Traore transfer

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool are interested in signing Adama Traore from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has personally called the former Aston Villa winger.

The report has added that talks between Liverpool and Wolves are well advanced, and that the two Premier League clubs hope to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Todofichajes has claimed that the Reds are planning to bring the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, adding that the Merseyside outfit know that there is a good chance that the Senegal international attacker will leave Anfield this summer.

The Sun also reported last week of Liverpool’s interest in former Barcelona prospect Traore, adding that Wolves value him at £60 million.

Pinch of salt

While it should not really surprise anyone that Liverpool manager Klopp is reportedly interested in Traore, who is a very good winger and has improved a lot in recent years, speculation that he has spoken to the Spaniard over the phone and that an agreement could be imminent should be taken with a pinch of salt.

After all, the Premier League season could get back underway next month, and it is very unlikely that Wolves will entertain any talks of a transfer right now, as Nuno’s side are fighting for a Champions League place.