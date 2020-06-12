Report: Liverpool in pole position to land Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

According to le10sport, Liverpool are leading the race for the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international is also on the radar of Manchester United and Real Madrid after bagging 20 goals and 18 assists in 40 games across all competitions thus far this term, and Dortmund won’t hesitate to cash in on him if he chooses to move on.





Suitors will have to part with at least £88 million to have a chance of landing Sancho, and Liverpool are said to be ready to meet their demands and those of the player’s.

The Anfield outfit want to further strengthen their squad ahead of next season’s challenge, and while manager Jurgen Klopp has already gotten in touch with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe about a move, he is ready to turn attention onto the 20-year-old – a more realistic target.

Sancho wants a return to England and a move to Liverpool would be attractive given their status.

Le10sport claims Klopp reckons Sancho would be the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane should the Senegalese decide to leave Liverpool, but a Merseyside exit for the reigning African Player of the Year doesn’t appear to be on the cards this summer.