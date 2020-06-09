Report: Liverpool hopeful of agreeing contract deal with Georginio Wijnaldum

According to Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Liverpool are hopeful of agreeing a new contract deal with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder’s current deal is due to expire next summer. There were fears that the 29-year-old could see out the contract before leaving on a free transfer.





Wijnaldum, who has established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, is now ready to commit his future and pen fresh terms at Anfield.

The former Newcastle United midfielder is keen to stay at Anfield. The Reds are hopeful of securing a three year deal with Wijnaldum after positive talks were held.

Wijnaldum pockets around £75k-per-week at Liverpool and Romano claims that wages won’t be a stumbling block in this case.

He wanted assurances he would continue to be regarded as a key player before entering into a discussion with Liverpool.

The midfielder has been in superb form this season for the Reds. He has started 28 games in the Premier League this season as Liverpool are closing in on their first top-flight title in 30 years.

According to reports from The Mirror, Barcelona have shown an interest in signing him. But it seems that he is now expected to sign a new deal in the coming weeks.