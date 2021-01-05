Report: Liverpool have contacted the agent of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba about signing him next summer

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have contacted the agent of Bayern Munich star David Alaba about signing him next summer.

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. 🔴 #lfc …but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

The Austrian international is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of 2020-21 as a free agent after both parties failed to agree to terms of an extension.





Alaba can sign a pre-contract and negotiate with clubs outside German this month, and Liverpool are looking to pip competition to his signature.

As expected, the versatile player isn’t short of suitors, but Spanish giants Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are pushing to sign the Bayern star and are huge favourites as he dreams of playing for them.

While Alaba is primarily a left-back, he has often been deployed at centre-back and has played in the position a number of times this term.

Liverpool are currently thin at centre-back due to injuries to Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with midfield duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson playing in the position in last night’s defeat at Southampton.

Having a player in the mould of Alaba would come very handy, but whether they can beat Madrid to his services remains to be seen.

The 28-year-old has also often been deployed in midfield and attack by both club and country, and he would help improve the Liverpool squad if snapped up.

His former teammate Thiago Alcantara joined the Reds from Bayern during the summer on a four-year deal for £20 million, and the Spanish midfielder could help convince him about a move to Anfield.