Report: Liverpool have contacted Braga over centre-back David Carmo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have contacted Portuguese top-flight side Braga today to make enquiries about centre-back David Carmo.

Liverpool updates. Talks on to reach the agreement with Schalke for Kabak – discussion about option/obligation to buy. It’s getting closer, personal terms agreed.#LFC have also contacted Braga today for David Carmo, serious option in the list. Ben Davies, done. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/LJQRQ35uFO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

The 21-year-old is said to a serious option as the Premier League defending champions look to bring in a defender before the end of today’s transfer deadline.





Sportslens View

Liverpool have already sealed a move for Preston North End’s Ben Davies, and a move for Schalke 04’s Ozan Kabak is expected to be wrapped up in the coming hours.

However, there are never guarantees over deals on the last day of transfer windows, and it appears they have identified Carmo as a plan B.

The Portuguese has featured in 14 games across the domestic league and Europa League so far this term, and his abilities have apparently caught the eyes of Liverpool.

Standing at an impressive 6ft 5in, Carmo’s aerial ability at both ends of the pitch fits the type of profile manager Jurgen Klopp looks for in a centre-back.

The Portuguese is comfortable on the ball, can pass it well, loves to tackle and likes to ping long balls to the attackers.

Carmo does not boast of the experience needed to hit the ground running in the English top-flight, though, but the fact that he has impressed Liverpool’s scouting department speaks volumes.

Landing Kabak will most likely see the Reds shelve a move for him, but they will likely continue to keep tabs on his development, and it will be interesting to see if he can become a world-beater going forward.