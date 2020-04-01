Report: Liverpool hand Manchester United a Jadon Sancho transfer boost

According to reports from The Mirror, Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
It leaves Manchester United and Chelsea to go head to head in the battle to land the England international. But, both the Premier League giants are unwilling to pay £100 million or more for him.
The 20-year-old has been in stunning form for Dortmund this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions this season from wide areas.
Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Sancho but it seems the Reds are not interested.
The latest report claims that Liverpool will not make a move for the youngster. In fact, the Reds are not even monitoring any talk over Sancho’s future.
James Pearce of the Athletic claimed last month that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Sancho, but the Liverpool hierarchy feels his price is inflated.
Sancho is arguably England’s ‘next big thing’, and his stats are simply amazing.
Liverpool do need depth in their attacking areas, but Klopp cannot guarantee Sancho a regular place in the starting line-up. But, more than that, Liverpool are not convinced with Dortmund’s asking price of the player.
The Mirror claims that Liverpool ‘are actively pursuing other targets’ who are more realistically valued. Unless the Reds sell either of their front three, it seems highly unlikely that they will make any attempt to sign Sancho.