Report: Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo agrees Rangers’ loan move, will join later this week

According to The Scottish Sun, Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo has agreed to join Rangers on a season-long loan, and is set to become manager Steven Gerrard’s fifth summer signing.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at French club Reims, but remains highly-rated at Anfield despite having also had temporary stints at Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, and has recently signed a new five-year deal with the Champions League reigning champions.
Ojo will join Rangers later this week, and he will hope to have a similar impact like Ryan Kent, who the Ibrox outfit want on another loan deal after impressing last term.
The 22-year-old emerged as the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after ending the campaign on six goals and nine assists in 43 games.
Ojo has managed just nine career goals in 83 games, and he will be looking forward to impressing Reds manager Jurgen Klopp next season during his loan stint with the Light Blues if he is to ever have a shot at breaking into the star-studded first-team on Merseyside.
With Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, and possibly Kent, all available to Gerrard for selection on the wings, the England international has to be on top of his game at Rangers if he wants to play regularly, and it would be exciting to see how he fares at Ibrox.