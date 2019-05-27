Report: Liverpool eye move for Everton target Diego Llorente

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 26/05/2019 – 19:00), Liverpool are showing interest in signing Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente in the summer transfer window.
The Reds are allegedly looking to bolster their defensive options in the summer and has identified the Spaniard as a potential option.
The 25-year-old started his career at Madrid before moving on to join Sociedad in 2017. He has impressed for the La Liga club ever since and has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Newcastle United.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, and Joe Gomez as centre-back options along with Virgil van Dijk in his ranks, but it seems the Reds boss is still keen to add one more quality player in that department.
The report claims that Llorente could become a Reds player in the summer if Liverpool are willing to spend the asking price of £25m.
Liverpool could face strong competition from Merseyside rivals Everton for Llorente’s signature, according to reports from AS.
He has a £45m buyout clause but Sociedad are willing to sell him below that amount. The player’s agent is reportedly keen on brokering a deal to bring his client to England in the summer.