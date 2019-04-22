Report: Liverpool eye move for Everton Soares

Whether or not Liverpool win the Premier League this season, there is no doubt that they have made incredible progress under Jurgen Klopp.
One of the driving factors behind Liverpool’s success in recent years has been their impressing signings under Klopp. The likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Andy Robertson et al — signings made by Klopp – have formed the backbone of this team, and the fans can expect the squad to get even better next season.
One of the areas where Liverpool could invest in is the attacking department. The Reds have one of the best-attacking trios in the world – Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino – but lack of quality options from the bench has been a problem.
With Daniel Sturridge out of contract and Divock Origi’s future uncertain this is one area that needs bolstering. Probably that is why Liverpool have turned their attention to signing one of the most exciting talents in Brazilian football – Everton Soares.
The Gremio forward shot to fame with 16 goals for his club during the 2018 season and has forced his way into the Brazil national team.
With Europe’s biggest clubs circling around him, it is unlikely that he would be playing in South America next season. Liverpool might face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to dish out £45 million for the versatile forward.