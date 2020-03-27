Report: Liverpool eye Ferran Torres transfer

According to reports from The Mirror, Liverpool are showing keen interest in Valencia’s exciting young midfielder Ferran Torres.
Torres is one of the biggest rising stars in Spain, and Liverpool ‘have been monitoring’ the youth sensation. The youngster is also on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and it makes the potential transfer interesting and complicated.
The 20-year-old is an exciting young talent who can play on both flanks as a winger. He has started in 20 La Liga games, and further five appearances have come from the bench. The youngster has scored four goals and has provided four assists in La Liga this season.
Torres has impressed in the Champions League this season, where he scored two goals and provided two assists in six outings. He has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Los Che, which has seen his stock rise in his home country.
He has made almost 90 appearances for the club since he made his debut as a 17-year-old back in 2017. Jurgen Klopp could be interested in signing the youngster, as both Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are reportedly set for Anfield exit this summer.
Valencia are confident of persuading the young forward to sign a new contract. He has a release clause of €90m (£81 million) but it is unlikely either Liverpool, Barcelona, or Real Madrid would come close to paying that amount.