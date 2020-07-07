Report: Liverpool exploring technology that could allow partial re-opening of Anfield for fans next season

According to The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, Liverpool are exploring the use of a technology from Germany that could allow the partial re-opening of Anfield Stadium for their fans when next season starts.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taken interest in the technology and the club are holding talks with the Berlin-based company (G2K) that developed it this week.





The artificial intelligence system combines automated temperature and mask checks with computerised crowd management, and has been tested successfully by Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.

It also ensures that social distancing rules are adhered to in the stadium stands and is set to play a huge role in the Bundesliga’s plans to gradually allow fans back into the Stadiums when next season kicks off in September.

Liverpool, like others, have been hit financially with fans no longer allowed into the stadium, and they will look to convince the Premier League and UK government that the technology can play a key role in allowing supporters back into stadiums.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is also looking to explore new scientific and technological solutions that might help pave the way for fans to start attending games, and the Premier League is considering ways with which that can happen.

Digital health passports and smartphone applications are currently being worked on by start-up firms, and they could be crucial in helping to return fans to stadiums while guaranteeing safety.

A digital health passport in form of a smartphone app will help keep track of the holder’s Covid-19 test history, immune response and other relevant health information, and fans will need to have it and be certified fit in order to be allowed into stadiums.

The G2K-developed system Liverpool are exploring requires the installation of temperature-sensitive cameras and the technology could be installed in stadiums within two weeks at a cost of roughly €100,000 per game.

Earlier tests of the technology revealed an accuracy of 98.3% of the automated temperature check compared with the more time-consuming individual checks.

It does not use face recognition, collects data completely anonymously and can also accurately detect raised temperatures and people not wearing masks among bigger crowds.