Report: Liverpool continue to track Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves

According to reports from Record (h/t The Mirror), Liverpool are continuing to track Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves.

Liverpool have been in contact with the Portuguese club over a move for the midfielder who has been nothing short of sensational this season.





The Reds have made an informal offer for the Portuguese star who has scored 14 times in 15 league games this term for Sporting.

Liverpool, currently fourth in the Premier League table, are already behind leaders Manchester City by 10 points, and they may struggle to retain their league title.

Whether or not they manage to do so, it is evident that the squad needs freshness and new additions are required.

The Reds could be set for a busy summer transfer window, and it seems Jurgen Klopp has already earmarked Goncalves as an option.

He has a €60 million (£52m) release clause in his contract. Sporting are determined to retain the player, but they understand that heavyweight clubs could make an offer for the talented midfielder.

Liverpool have been very smart with their transfer dealings in recent seasons, but they may have to reassess their policy.

Sportslens View

The midfield is one area Liverpool should be looking to bolster next summer.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s future uncertain, and Xherdan Shaqiri likely to be offloaded, signing a midfielder remains a priority.

While Goncalves is not a direct replacement of either of these players, he will add more creative spark to the side.

It is highly unlikely that Liverpool would be meeting his release clause, and the Reds are likely to negotiate the figure down.