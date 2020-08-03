Report: Liverpool close to signing Aissa Mandi

Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Aissa Mandi from Real Betis on a bargain deal, according to reports from Daily Star.

While the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly aiming for blockbuster signings, the Premier League champions seem to have a different transfer strategy.





Jurgen Klopp probably feels that he has a well-equipped squad and that he won’t need too many additions. However, signing a defender is a necessity following the departure of Dejan Lovren, who has joined Zenit St Petersburg.

The Croatia international made the switch after six years stay at Anfield, and his departure leaves a void in the team.

The report claims that Liverpool are close to signing the 55-times capped Algeria international, who enjoyed a fine 2019-20 campaign in La Liga.

He has impressed heavily and has caught the eye of Liverpool with his performances. He has only a year left on his contract, and Betis are willing to cash in on him.

The Spanish outfit are looking to recoup some money from his transfer rather than losing him for free. It has been suggested that Liverpool may need to fork out £9 million to secure his signature.

SL View

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on their ranks, and Mandi could be a useful addition.

He is a ball-playing defender and is an excellent passer of the ball. Therefore, he would bring something different to the table. At the price quoted above, it could be like cracking of business if Liverpool can secure his deal.