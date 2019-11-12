Report: Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez asked Gareth Southgate not to send Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling home from England squad after bust-up

According to Sky Sports News (via The Sun), Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez urged Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate not to send Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling home from England squad after their bust-up.
The City star has been dropped from the team’s starting XI for the European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro on Thursday as punishment for his conduct yesterday at the canteen.
We can confirm that @sterling7 will not be considered for Thursday's #EURO2020 qualifier: https://t.co/dsVfgitdSm
Sterling and Gomez clashed during Sunday’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.
The Reds ran out 3-1 winners, and the City winger was said to have been irked with being taunted about the result when the players resumed for international duty.
Sterling attempted to grab Gomez around the neck following their arrival in the players’ canteen when the Liverpool defender tried to shake his hand, before the heated exchange erupted.
The duo had to be pulled apart by team-mates following the altercation in the canteen at St George’s Park.
Sterling has since apologized to Gomez and put up an apology on his Instagram page.
Gomez definitely showed his class by urging Southgate not to take things any further and sending Sterling out of the camp.
Sterling will be considered for selection against Kosovo, and the squad will look to quickly put the ugly incident behind them and ensure club affiliation doesn’t affect national team unity going forward.