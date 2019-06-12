Report: Liverpool are still following Lyon star midfielder Nabil Fekir

According to French news outlet Le Progrès (via GFFN), Liverpool are still following Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir despite seeing a £52 million move collapse at the last minute last summer.
Re: Fékir | The only thing reported in Le Progrès was four words: "Liverpool are still following him," in an article that was about OL's entire transfer window. Nothing at all concrete at the moment.
The 25-year-old had all but sealed a move to Anfield a year ago after an impressive 2017-18 campaign where he scored 23 goals.
Fekir had completed club media, only for the Reds to pull out of a deal after they feared that a ligament damage the midfielder suffered earlier in his career could resurface again in the future.
Both parties have since moved on, with Jurgen Klopp’s side ending 2018-19 as Champions League champions.
However, the Fekir links refuse to go away, and it remains to be seen if Le Progrès’ claims are concrete.
The France international ended last season with 12 goals and nine assists in 41 appearances, and with Xherdan Shaqiri already being linked with an exit after just a year in Liverpool colours, could a return for the Lyon star be on the cards?
Both clubs will be playing a friendly on July 31 in Geneva, and given the fallout between them last summer, which led to Lyon putting out a statement after the Reds’ move for Fekir collapsed, it might not be out of place to think that Klopp could run the rule over the attacking midfielder all over again.