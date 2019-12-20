Report: Liverpool and Manchester United want Kai Havertz

According to reports from German publication Bild, a host of clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.
The reports claim that the Reds are facing competition from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for his signature.
It has been reported that both Liverpool and Manchester United have held talks regarding the signature of Havertz who is valued at £111 million by Bayer. The two English clubs have spoken with the player’s representatives already.
The 20-year-old is one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe, but it is highly unlikely that Liverpool and Manchester United will be willing to pay that amount.
Havertz has scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season. He has also made five appearances in the Champions League in 2019-20.
With so many heavyweight European clubs vying for his signature, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to extract the best possible deal out of their prized asset. However, Liverpool, probably, won’t be in the race for him unless the German club drop their asking price.