Report: Liverpool and Manchester United keen on Leeds United’s Ben White

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Liverpool are genuinely interested in securing the services of Leeds United centre-back Ben White, while Manchester United have also scouted the Englishman this season.
The 22-year-old arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in July, and immediately hit the ground running, proving to be a quality replacement for Pontus Jansson.
White has played every minute of all Leeds’ 16 Championship games thus far – the only outfield player to have done so under head coach Marcelo Bielsa – and it’s not a surprise that the club wanted an option to make his loan move permanent.
Brighton outrightly refused given his potential, and it’s safe to say that the centre-back will almost certainly be playing in the English top-flight next season.
Leeds have conceded just nine league goals this term – the least in the Championship – and they have White to thank for it.
The youngster has made 46 interceptions – more than any player in the league – and his ability on the ball has seen record an impressive pass completion rate of 85%.
Without a doubt, their defence will play a huge role in their promotion chances, and White has been key to its solidity.
What happens at the end of the campaign remains to be seen, but Brighton will surely not be selling him for cheap should they agree to cash in, and the fact that the Premier League bigwigs are watching him means Leeds might have a slim chance of holding on to him.