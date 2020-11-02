Report: Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Reading winger Michael Olise

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea have joined a host of suitors in the race for Reading winger Michael Olise, and they are both currently running the rule over the youngster.

Leeds United, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all linked with the teenager during the summer transfer window, but none made a concrete move for his signature and he will remain at the English Championship club until at least January.





Olise came through the youth systems at Chelsea and Manchester City, and he could be edging closer to a return to the top-flight having caught the eyes of the bigwigs.

The France under-18 international is one of the reasons why Reading are currently topping the Championship table after nine games, and whether he can help them with a promotion push remains to be seen with 37 games still left to be played.

Olise has two league goals and three assists so far in 2020-21 and has played in every of Reading’s Championship games so far this term after breaking into the team last year.

Liverpool and Chelsea will be looking to pip Everton, Man City, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Napoli to the signature of the teenage sensation, and more clubs could emerge in the coming months if he keeps impressing.

Olise is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria on the international scene, and the two countries and as many as 11 clubs could all be doing battle for the signature of one of the best players in the Championship at the moment.

Liverpool and Chelsea both have the reputation of developing young players, but the Reading star won’t likely be breaking into their first-team immediately should he join either of them in January or next summer.

Nevertheless, they remain attractive sides, and the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in the world and also feature in the Champions League could be too tempting to turn down for Olise, and it will be interesting to see where he moves to next.