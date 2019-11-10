Report: Liverpool and Arsenal keen to sign Quincy Promes

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Arsenal are showing keen interest in signing Quincy Promes from Ajax in January.
Liverpool haven’t made any major signings during the summer (apart from Adrian), as Jurgen Klopp felt the squad was good enough to fight on all fronts.
However, after making a near-perfect start in the Premier League, and looking well set to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League, the Reds boss may look to sign one or two players to add that extra bit of quality to his side.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have made a stuttering start in the Premier League, and could be delving into the winter market to add a few good players to the side, as missing out on top four for another year would be a huge blow for the Gunners.
The 27-year-old joined Ajax in the summer from Sevilla. He is a fantastic player with 37 Holland caps to his name. Liverpool have two Dutch players already in the squad in the form of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum, and have a better chance of signing Promes than Arsenal.
Promes, who caught the eye in midweek with a brilliant performance against Chelsea, has only just signed a five-year deal with Ajax, and therefore the Dutch giants are under no pressure to sell him.