Lionel Messi is keen on spending the twilight of his career at the very top level and would not be compromising on winning potential to stay at Barcelona post this summer.

Barcelona continue to be in financial trouble, but their biggest objective for the foreseeable future remains to extend Messi’s contract. With six months left, Messi is free to speak to other clubs outside Spain but is open to staying longer if the project interests him.





Messi has repeatedly said that he wants the clubs to have a sustainable, long-term winning project and has spoken of his disappointment at the Blaugrana’s lack of success in Europe in the last few years. According to Don Balon, Messi’s chances of staying at Camp Nou have lessened based on one of the presidential candidate’s announced transfer strategy.

Victor Font, who is in the running to be the Barcelona president, has entirely ruled out Neymar’s arrival at the Camp Nou. The candidate did mention in the past that the club’s financial position and the need to revamp the squad simply does not allow them to look at the Brazilian’s return and not to mention, the fiasco he created while leaving has not been easily forgotten by a number of seniors either.

Lionel Messi recently mentioned in an interview that the proposition of Neymar would be an extremely difficult prospect for the club given their financial situation, but he remains hopeful of playing next to his former teammate sooner rather than later. Joan Laporta on the other hand is confident about landing the PSG forward down the line.

A decision made by Font if he is elected as the chief may be influential in determining Messi’s future because the Argentine had previously stated that he sees Neymar as his own heir at the Camp Nou. On the other hand, he will be looking for spending assurances more than just around Neymar’s acquisition, and Font’s pragmatic approach to spending will not help him convince Messi of Barcelona’s future chances of lifting the Champions League trophy.

What do you think the future holds as far as the Barca board is concerned? And will Messi stay at Camp Nou beyond this summer?