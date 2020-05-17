Report: Lille sticking to their asking price on Gabriel

It is an open secret that Everton are looking to sign a central defender in the summer transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to offload either of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane, and a top-quality centre-back is needed to replace them.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, with the Guardian claiming last month that the 22-year-old is poised to become Everton’s first signing under Carlo Ancelotti.

Andy Hunter claimed that Everton officials have continued to negotiate a deal for the 22-year-old Brazilian player despite the lockdown situation across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the Toffees are hopeful that he will move to Goodison Park later in the year. Gabriel’s fee would be in the region of £30m.

However, the global economy has changed, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, and clubs would think twice before entering into big-money signings.

On the other hand, Everton will be looking to build a strong team, and Gabriel would be a fabulous signing for them.

According to reports from Goal in Brazil, no deal has yet been concluded and that Lille are not entertaining the idea of any potential reduction in his asking price because of the current global health crisis.

The French side are adamant on receiving their full valuation of the player.