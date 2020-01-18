Report: Leonardo Campana close to joining Wolves

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog; 18:11), Leonardo Campana is close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 19-year-old striker is travelling to the UK this weekend to complete his transfer to Wolves.
He has been given permission to leave the Ecuador U23 training camp and travel to the UK with his father.
Wolves have secured a deal in the region of £800,000 for the highly-rated striker. He will join the Wolves’ U23 squad.
Wolves have been chasing the striker throughout this month. The teenager rose to fame at the South American U20 Championships last year where he impressed everyone with six goals helping his country win the competition.
And it looks like he is going to take the next step in his career by moving to one of the biggest leagues in the world. Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted this month that he will need to bolster his forward department, especially after the departure of Patrick Cutrone.
The youngster has the potential to become the club’s second-choice striker behind Raul Jimenez, but at the moment, he is probably seen as a player for the future.