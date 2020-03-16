Report: Leighton Baines likely to stay for another season at Everton

According to reports from The Athletic, Everton defender Leighton Baines is ‘increasingly likely’ to stay at the Merseyside club for another season.
Lucas Digne remains the first-choice left-back at Goodison Park, but Carlo Ancelotti wants Baines to stay beyond the summer. The 35-year-old is now only 10 games away from surpassing Tim Howard’s record of 354 appearances for the club, and Ancelotti has openly expressed his desire to keep Baines at the club.
“We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him,” said Ancelotti. “It would be good for us if he can stay.
“Physically, he has no problem. It depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue.
“I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”
The report claims that the former Real Madrid boss “will get his wish” as Baines is leaning towards signing a new contract extension at the club.
Baines was heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer, specifically one of Los Angeles’ two clubs, LA Galaxy or Los Angeles FC, last summer. The 30-times capped England international could still play in the US given his physical fitness and stamina, but probably not in the next season.
The Athletic claims that Baines is unlikely to consider a move to any other Premier League club as well.
Baines has only made five appearances this season for the Toffees, but he could still play an important role for the club under Ancelotti, going forward.