Report: Leighton Baines is expected to sign a new deal at Everton next week

Leighton Baines has been offered a one-year extension by Everton and is expected to sign the contract next week.
— Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 5, 2019
The 34-year-old featured in just eight games across all competitions in 2018-19, with six of the coming in the Premier League.
Former Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne has established himself as manager Marco Silva’s first choice since arriving at Goodison Park for £18 million last summer, leaving Baines with very little playing minutes.
Nevertheless, it seems the veteran defender is happy to play second fiddle to the France international, and perhaps, Silva reckons he is still a reliable back-up.
The former Wigan Athletic defender has been with Everton since 2007, and has featured in 340 league games, scoring 29 goals.
The current contract of the two-time Everton Player of the Season and two-time PFA Team of the Year player expires this summer, but it seems his Goodison Park stay won’t be coming over soon as both parties have agreed to a new deal which will see him remain on Merseyside until the summer of 2020.