Report: Leicester monitoring Danny Drinkwater

A report published by The Daily Express has claimed that Leicester City are monitoring the situation of Danny Drinkwater at Chelsea.
As it stands, it does not look like the 28-year-old has a future at Stamford Bridge and it will be very surprising if Chelsea refuse to listen to offers for him in January.
Drinkwater has yet to feature for the Blues in any of the four League games that they have played so far this season.
The Foxes did inquire about a deal for Drinkwater during the summer transfer window but were unable to reach a deal with Chelsea.
Drinkwater played a pivotal role in helping Leicester win the Premier League in 2016.
After consistently performing well for the Foxes, he earned a £35 million move to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2017.
Things have not gone according to plan for the three times capped England international as he has failed to establish himself as a key first-team player within the Chelsea side.
He managed just 12 Premier League appearances last season and scored one goal as the Blues finished in a disappointing fifth position on the League standings.
Stats from Transfermarkt.