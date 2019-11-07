Report: Leicester City want Tottenham Hotspur target Diego Llorente

According to reports from the Mirror (printed edition, 6 November, page 51), Leicester City have joined the race to sign Spanish international Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad in the January transfer window.
The Foxes are doing extremely well in the Premier League this season, and are looking to make a marquee signing that could help them finish in the top four this season.
The report claims that Brendan Rodgers’s side are heavily interested in signing Llorente, with a club-record £45 million addition lined up.
Real Sociedad are joint top of La Liga this season along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Llorente has been one of the key performers for them. Therefore, chances are very high that he will not leave the club, unless the offer is too tempting to refuse.
Leicester are looking to bolster their defence, and have earmarked Llorente as an option who could be a potential long-term successor for Wes Morgan or Jonny Evans.
The report also adds that West Ham and Tottenham have been watching the 26-year-old, but Leicester appear to be at the front of the queue at the moment.