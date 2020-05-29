Report: Leicester City want Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Leicester City are really interested in signing Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer this summer as boss Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with the Norwegian.

The Foxes are ready to offer £18 million for the signature of the Hoops star, and are already in talks with his new agents.

#Leicester are really interested in Kristoffer #Ajer. Foxes are ready to offer €20M to #Celtic for the norvegian central defender. Talks ongoing with his new agents (group #SEG). #transfers #LCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 29, 2020

The 22-year-old is also wanted by Arsenal, but Leicester could pip them to the race as they will be offering Champions League football next season from the look of things.

Ajer cost Celtic just £650,000 in February 2016 and has since established himself as one of their most important players, making 129 appearances since his arrival.

The Norway international featured in 28 Scottish Premiership games and in 13 games across the Champions League and Europa League before the campaign was brought to an end.

He has also proven that he can decide games at the other end of the pitch, scoring four goals, and has been a key player for Neil Lennon’s side.

Rodgers’ side will also have to battle AC Milan for Ajer’s signature, with the Italian giants said to be readying a deal to lure him to Italy, while Real Madrid have also been linked.

He has caught the eyes of top teams in Europe, and Celtic could be forced to sell with only two years left on his current deal.