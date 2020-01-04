Report: Leicester City pondering loan move for Merih Demiral

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leicester City are pondering making a loan move for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window.
The Foxes have had a bid in excess of £25.5m for the Turkey international rejected by the Italian champions. The Old Lady have also turned down an offer of £34m from Borussia Dortmund for the highly-rated defender.
Therefore, Leicester will have to come up with a better offer to lure the 21-year-old away from Italy. However, the Foxes want to see how he would adjust to life in the Premier League before making a substantial offer, and are pondering a short-term move for him.
Smart signing for the Foxes
Demiral only joined Juventus from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in July and thus the Serie A giants are not keen to offload him despite the fact he has struggled to make an impact, managing only five games.
Leicester have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 19 goals in 21 games. The partnership of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans have worked wonders this season. Brendan Rodgers also has young Filip Benkovic as another option.
However, with Wes Morgan approaching towards the end of his career, Leicester are looking to add depth and quality in their defensive area following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer.
It could be a smart move from Leicester as Juventus probably will not mind sending the youngster on loan in January. Rodgers will be able to watch him closely and form an opinion whether it would be wise to spend big for the defender.