Report: Leicester City open negotiations to sign Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis

According to GFFN, Leicester City have opened negotiations with Belgian outfit Club Brugge as they look to sign striker Emmanuel Dennis in the January transfer window.
Manager Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently third in the Premier League after winning seven of their opening 11 games, and they are looking to bolster their attack for the second-half of the season.
Dennis is said to be top priority for the Foxes, but they will have to part with around £20 million to have a chance of snapping him up.
The 21-year-old Nigerian attacker rose to prominence after grabbing a brace during his side’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in last month’s Champions League clash, and he could be a fine addition to the Leicester attack.
Dennis has three goals in nine Jupiler League games for Club Brugge this term and is proving to be a quality finisher.
Leicester will fancy their top-four chances this term following such an impressive start to the season, and further strengthening their squad in January could go a long way in ensuring they return to the Champions League next term.
Dennis is already showing his worth against the best clubs on the continent, and the King Power Stadium outfit could do with his quality services.