Report: Leicester City leading the race to sign Daniele Rugani

While very few are taking Leicester City seriously for tracking Liverpool down to the wire in the Premier League title race, no one can deny how impressive the Foxes have been this season.
Despite losing Harry Maguire to Manchester United, Leicester City can boast of having the second-best defence in the country, having conceded only 19 goals this season.
The meteoric rise of Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu has been a key factor, while Jonny Evans has been incredibly consistent. However, the Foxes do require another solid defender at the back, with Rodgers’ only other choices being veteran Wes Morgan and the inexperienced Felipe Benkovic.
Cut to the chase, Leicester are looking to sign a new defender in January, and according to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani is at the top of their wish list.
The 25-year-old, who broke into the Old Lady senior team in 2013, has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Maurizio Sarri. With only three starts in all competitions this season, he is looking for an escape route, and it could lead him all the way to the King Power Stadium.
The report claims that Juventus are prepared to let him leave for £21 million. Leicester have already chalked out a contract offer for the Italy international, and are willing to pay £3.4 million per season for his services. Arsenal are being mentioned to be interested in him, but it seems Leicester are leading the race for his signature.