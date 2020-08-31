Report: Leicester City keen on Atalanta full-back and Tottenham Hotspur target Timothy Castagne

According to HLN’s Kristof Terreur, Atalanta wingback Timothy Castagne is seriously under consideration to replace Ben Chilwell at Leicester City after the England international left-back joined Chelsea last week.

A third Belgian international for Leicester City? 🦊 Atalanta wingback Timothy Castagne is a seriously under consideration to replace Ben Chilwell (and to provide cover on the right). His contract in 🇮🇹 is expiring in ‘21. Dennis Praet & Youri Tielemans already play for #LCFC. pic.twitter.com/kQfeWsI4Z3 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 31, 2020

The Belgium international can also play as a right-back, and Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers wants him to also provide cover in the position.





Castagne has just a year left on his current deal at the Serie A club and could finally be moving to the Premier League this summer having been earlier linked to Tottenham Hotspur.

He has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United, but he did suggest last month that he would prefer to join Spurs.

The 24-year-old claimed that a move to a club like Tottenham can’t be turned down after he was asked of the club’s potential interest, but that doesn’t appear to be on the cards after Jose Mourinho’s side brought in Republic of Ireland international right-back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs have Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga as options at left-back, and Castagne now has to dream of playing elsewhere.

Leicester are offering Europa League football and will look to break into the top-four next season and going forward, and that should be attractive enough for the £20 million-rated Belgian.