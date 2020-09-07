Report: Leicester City join Leeds United in the race for Rodrigo De Paul

According to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Leicester City have joined Leeds United in the race for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The Elland Road side have offered the Argentina international a four-year deal, with the Serie A club holding out for between £31 million to £36 million, but a move is yet to work out and Leicester reckon they might have a chance.





According to Messaggero Venuto, De Paul actually dreams of a move to Juventus instead of Leeds as he gets to play Champions League football and regularly compete for silverware, and the Whites now have another suitor to compete with in the Foxes.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has the 26-year-old on top of his list for a midfield signing this summer, but getting a deal over the line is increasingly becoming difficult.

De Paul scored seven goals and provided six assists in 34 Serie A games last term, and his ability to also have an impact in the final third has caught both the eyes of Leeds and Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are offering Europa League football and are now an established side in the top-flight having won the title a few seasons ago, and they could be a more attractive option for the Argentine compared to Leeds.