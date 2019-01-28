Report: Leicester City eye move for Youri Tielemans

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leicester City are trying to secure a spectacular deal for Youri Tielemans, in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Foxes are in talks with Monaco over a possible £20m deal for the highly-rated Belgian midfielder.
Leicester have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and manager Claude Puel is in desperate need for reinforcements, before the end of the January window.
The 21-year-old is a wonderfully gifted midfielder and is arguably one of the most highly regarded young players in Europe at the moment.
Puel is trying to raid his old club Monaco for his signing.
Tielemans made a big impact during his time at Anderlecht and won the league twice at his boyhood club before making the switch to Monaco in the summer of 2017.
He has scored five goals in 20 league appearances but Monaco are willing to let him go, after the club signed Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea and William Vainqueur on loan.
Tielemans has 19 caps and played four times in Belgium’s run to third place at the World Cup in Russia.
Reliable journalist Kristof Terreur has claimed on his personal Twitter account that Monaco are only willing to send him out on loan.