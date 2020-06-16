Report: Leicester and Crystal Palace in transfer tug of war for Burnley defender James Tarkowski

According to reports from The Mirror, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are ready to battle for Burnley defender James Tarkowski in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes were interested in signing the Burnley defender last summer but they were priced out of a move for the England centre-half.





However, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has renewed his interest in the 27-year-old defender, as he looks to bolster his defence this summer.

The report claims that Burnley have slapped a prohibitive £50 million price tag on the former Charlton defender.

Leicester City are desperate to bolster their defence following the departure of Harry Maguire last summer. The Foxes are looking to sign a defender who is a proven Premier League performer, and their chances of signing Tarkowski will improve if they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Tarkowski is their first-choice target, but Rodgers is also interested in Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the defender but whether they would be able to meet his asking price remains to be seen.

Tarkowski is a key player for Sean Dyche’s side, and Burnley would do their best to keep him at the club. He has a contract at the club till 2022.