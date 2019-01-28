Report: Leeds winger Hadi Sacko set for another loan move

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are planning to offload some of their fringe players on loan this month.
The report claims that Hadi Sacko could be out on loan again during the January transfer window. His loan at Las Palmas was terminated last week.
The 24-year-old winger failed to make an impact during his loan spell, managing only five substitute appearances in the Spanish second division.
The Leeds ace appears to be on the move again, and the Yorkshire club could send him out on loan this month. There are interest from clubs in Hungary and Cyprus for Sacko but the player is keen to play in the Spanish league for the remainder of the campaign.
The signs are ominous for Sacko, as the Mali international is not even considered by Marcelo Bielsa, especially at a time when the club are desperately looking to bolster their attacking options.
Leeds are reportedly after Daniel James, but Sacko almost has no chance of making a breakthrough into the Argentine’s squad. It provides a further sign that his long-term future lies away from Elland Road.