Report: Leeds want to sell Laurens de Bock

According to reports from Voetbal Belgie, Laurens de Bock has no future at Leeds United, and the Yorkshire club are hoping to sell him in the summer transfer window.
The left-back joined Leeds for a fee in the region of £1.5 million but he didn’t turn out to be a very good signing from Victor Orta. The 26-year-old made just seven starts in the Championship, before losing his spot to Tom Pearce.
Following the arrival of Barry Douglas, he dropped down the pecking order at the club under Marcelo Bielsa and joined Belgium club K V Oostende on a season long loan.
He has made 13 starts in the Belgium Jupiler League, and has done little to convince the Argentine that he deserves a chance to be in his plans. Oostende are 14th in a 16-team league, and are facing the prospect of relegation.
The report claims that De Bock is unlikely to get another chance at Leeds, and that he has played his last game already for the Whites.