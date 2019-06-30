Report: Leeds United’s pre-season training even more intense and thorough than last season

Leeds United have kicked off their pre-season preparations ahead of 2019-2020 after missing out on English Premier League promotion last term.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa came close to leading the Whites to the promised land, and his decision to stay despite failing to remains a huge boost for Leeds.
The Argentine will be pulling out all the stops in order to make sure top-flight football is secured next season, and it seems he has already started working towards it.
As reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Marcelo’s pre-season training is even more intense and thorough than it was last season, and it will definitely get the players in top gear ahead of the campaign.
LEEDS. Pre season training even more intense and thorough than last season. And that’s saying something. Good old Marcelo.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 30, 2019
Leeds players had a hard time adapting immediately to the tough training demands of the Argentine last summer, but have since become used to the style during the course of last campaign.
The results were there for all to see, and fans will be hoping the players even get better next season.
Bielsa won’t settle for anything less than securing the Championship title next season, and it will be exciting to see how the players and the team’s performances fare in his second season in charge.