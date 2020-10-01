Report: Leeds United’s move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has failed, fans react

Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Max Bielefeld, Leeds United’s move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has failed after both clubs couldn’t agree to terms of a deal.

While the 21-year-old agreed personal terms with the Whites and had a medical, it appears that he won’t be moving to Elland Road any longer.


Leeds reportedly reached an agreement with the Bundesliga giants and were ready to part with around £20 million for his signature.

The deal was also said to involve a huge buy-back option given his huge potential, but both parties weren’t able to close the deal, and it has led some Leeds fans to react thus on Twitter after The Athletic’s Phil Hay shared the update:

Bayern Chief Executive Karl Rummenigge said his goodbyes to Cuisance yesterday, and many believed he was definitely going to join Leeds as a result.

Leeds saw Swansea pull out of their deal to buy Daniel James at the very last minute in January 2018, and this wouldn’t have surprised them too as they know a deal is never done until the player signs on the dotted lines.