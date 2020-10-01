Report: Leeds United’s move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has failed, fans react

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Max Bielefeld, Leeds United’s move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has failed after both clubs couldn’t agree to terms of a deal.

Sky Info: Cuisance-Transfer zu Leeds ist geplatzt. Beide Klubs haben sich nicht einigen können. Mehr Infos gleich um 19:30 im #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc @Sky_Torben @SkySportNewsHD — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) October 1, 2020

While the 21-year-old agreed personal terms with the Whites and had a medical, it appears that he won’t be moving to Elland Road any longer.





Leeds reportedly reached an agreement with the Bundesliga giants and were ready to part with around £20 million for his signature.

The deal was also said to involve a huge buy-back option given his huge potential, but both parties weren’t able to close the deal, and it has led some Leeds fans to react thus on Twitter after The Athletic’s Phil Hay shared the update:

Sky in Germany reporting that Cuisance move has fallen through. Waiting for news at this end. Very strange. Rummenigge was saying his goodbyes to Cuisance on Instagram yesterday. https://t.co/or2n7SOoGR — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 1, 2020

I feel physically sick to be honest with you. I’m rapidly falling out of love with football — MOTweets 🏆 (@MOTweets1919) October 1, 2020

What a nightmare — Shaff Khaliq (@ShaffKhaliq) October 1, 2020

Its so strange — Jack #LUFC (@ItzJack1995) October 1, 2020

Change of heart at the Bayern end one thinks. — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) October 1, 2020

Thought you said the fee was agreed on Tuesday night? — Tom Alderton (@AldertonTom) October 1, 2020

he also had his medicals mate 🙂 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Changed their minds I reckon – shame but we move — Ron (@ronaallleeds) October 1, 2020

They all seem to indicate that Leeds have pulled the plug…weird — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) October 1, 2020

Wow… kick in the balls that one.. clearly another club had sneaked in with a better offer in wages I would imagine… onwards and upwards — Bite🏆 (@biteyerlegs70) October 1, 2020

Bayern Chief Executive Karl Rummenigge said his goodbyes to Cuisance yesterday, and many believed he was definitely going to join Leeds as a result.

Leeds saw Swansea pull out of their deal to buy Daniel James at the very last minute in January 2018, and this wouldn’t have surprised them too as they know a deal is never done until the player signs on the dotted lines.