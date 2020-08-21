Report: Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa’s new deal set to make him the sixth highest-paid boss in the Premier League

According to The Sun, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is set to sign an £8 million-a-year deal to remain at Elland Road until 2022.

The Argentine was on a £6 million-a-year deal before, and his new contract makes him the sixth highest-paid boss in the English Premier League.





Bielsa earns more than 14 other managers in the top-flight including Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola (£20 million-a-year), Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (£15 million-a-year), Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho (£15 million-a-year), Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti (£11.5m) and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers (£10m) make more money than the Leeds boss.

Solskjaer earns £7.5 million a year at Old Trafford, making him the seventh highest-paid manager.

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign next month with a trip to Liverpool, and Bielsa will look to lead his side to victory.

They host Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City the following month, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in their early fixtures.

Leeds will hope to announce Bielsa’s new deal very soon, and that could be wrapped up before the end of the month.

The Argentine, 65, is working in the Premier League for the first time in his 30 years as a manager, and all eyes will be on him and his side going forward.