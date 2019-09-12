Report: Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens has returned to Gloucestershire and will train twice a day at a gym in Forest Green before his ban ends

According to Sportsmail, Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens has returned to Gloucestershire to stay with his family, and will now train twice a day at a gym in his former club Forest Green in order to maintain his fitness before his six-week ban ends on October 10.
The 19-year-old was handed the ban and a £1,200 fine as punishment for placing 59 bets on football games between August 2018 and May 2019, and he hasn’t been allowed to take part in any football-related activity, including training with Leeds and interacting with the club’s players or coaching staff.
The Elland Road outfit decided not to appeal against the charges after admitting that he had made a mistake, but they were keen to give him an office job at the club to keep him occupied during his ban.
However, the harsh F.A suspension has ruled that out, and Leeds are now concerned about the consequences of Stevens being away from the club given his difficulties with boredom, homesickness and anxiety following his move to Yorkshire from League Two outfit Forest Green in February 2018.
During his hearing, the midfielder’s isolation during those 10 months was cited as a key factor that saw him turn to gambling, and the Whites had reckoned giving him an office work during the ban will come handy as an experience and remind him of the dangers of losing his career.