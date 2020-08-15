Report: Leeds United’s Barry Douglas open to offers amid Celtic interest

According to The Scottish Daily Mail (print edition, page 112, August 15, 2020), Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas is open to offers amid interest from Celtic.

It has been reported that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keen on a move for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back.





Although there is a possibility that Douglas could get a contract extension at Leeds with his current deal running out at the end of next season, the 30-year-old – who can also operate as a wing-back – is willing to listen to offers.

Good signing for Celtic?

Douglas had injury problems last season and could not make a massive impact on the team.

With Stuart Dallas playing well at left-back, the Scotland international struggled to get back into the team once he recovered from his injuries.

Celtic are a massive club, and the left-back would make manager Lennon’s squad better and stronger.

Having turned out for the likes of Wolves and Leeds, the Scotsman will not have any problem in playing in front of 60,000 fans at Celtic Park.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was not great for Celtic last season, and it would make sense for Lennon to try to get an upgrade on the Belgian left-back.