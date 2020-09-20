Report: Leeds United win Rodrigo De Paul race

According to La Repubblica, Leeds United have won the race for Udinese attacking player Rodrigo De Paul.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that despite interest from other clubs, it is Leeds – who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 campaign – who have won the race for the 26-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.





Would Rodrigo De Paul be a good signing for Leeds United?

Pablo Hernandez is the main creator at Leeds, and the former Valencia and Swansea City remains a player at the top of his game.

However, Hernandez is not getting any younger, and the Spaniard needs support as the season progresses.

De Paul is a very good and creative player who will make Leeds better in attack and will add to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old Argentina international made 33 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Udinese last season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker made 36 appearances in the league for Udinese, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in the process, according to WhoScored.