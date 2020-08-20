Report: Leeds United will have to pay £30 million for Joshua King

Leeds United will have to pay £30 million as transfer fee for Bournemouth forward Joshua King, according to The Express.

It has been reported that Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, are among the clubs interested in signing King from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.





The Cherries will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the top flight of English football.

West Ham United and Everton are also interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Noway international forward.

Stats

King has been on the books of Bournemouth since 2015 and has established himself as one of the better forwards in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries this past season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Norwegian made 34 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Bournemouth, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford is the only senior striker in the current Leeds squad, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa does need to bring in a new player upfront.